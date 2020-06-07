SAVARESE - Carmella Rose age 87, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday evening June 4, 2020. Carmella was the youngest and 8th child of Michelina and Charles Malico. She was born on October 6, 1932 and lived in Huntington for most of her life. Carmella is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years Dominic J.Savarese, her 3 daughters Carolyn DeGregorio, Linda Nelson, Christine Gunther, her 3 son-in-laws Peter DeGregorio, Jon Nelson, Joseph Gunther and her 6 grandchildren Jacqueline Nelson, Gregory Nelson, Danielle DeGregorio, Jennifer Gunther, Joseph D. Gunther & Elizabeth Gunther. She will be missed dearly by her loving family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store