Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
Carmelo Ferrara Notice
FERRARA - Carmela, of Babylon, New York, passed in her 96th, year on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas R. Ferrara. Loving mother of Joseph (Diane), Ginger (Ken) and Nicholas (Diane). Cherished grand-mother of 7 grand-children. Caring great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren. Interment will be held at Breslau Cemetery on Tuesday April 28th. Arrangements were handled under the care and direction of Johnstons', Wellwood 305 N. Wellwood Avenue Lindenhurst, New York 11757.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
