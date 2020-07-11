1/1
Carmen Bruno
BRUNO Carmen of West Islip, NY on July 8, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo. Loving mother of Michael, Robert, and Veronica. Cherished grandmother of five. Proud great-grandmother of two. Family will receive friends Monday, 1pm5pm, at Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Ave. (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Funeral Tuesday with a Religious Service, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
