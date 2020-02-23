Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500

Carmen Fleischmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Fleischmann Notice
FLEISCHMANN - Carmen M. of Massapequa Park on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank. Beloved mother of Suzanne Vento (John), Pamela Danaher and Marianna Donnellan. Adored grand-mother of Nichole (Mikey), Nickolas, Joseph, Anthony, Rylee, Braden and Owen. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Religious Service Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in memory of Carmen to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -