FLEISCHMANN - Carmen M. of Massapequa Park on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank. Beloved mother of Suzanne Vento (John), Pamela Danaher and Marianna Donnellan. Adored grand-mother of Nichole (Mikey), Nickolas, Joseph, Anthony, Rylee, Braden and Owen. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Religious Service Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in memory of Carmen to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020