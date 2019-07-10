Home

LAMONICA - Carmen Richard passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Florida surrounded by his family. He was a loving, devoted father and was the rock we all leaned on. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He had a dry sense of humor who could lighten the mood and make all of his family and friends laugh out loud. We love our father and will dearly miss him. Carmen Richard LaMonica is survived by his wife, Avemaria of 59 years, his son, his two daughters and he his four grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
