RUIZ - Carmen Milagros (Millie) was born on Nov-ember 24, 1940 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Alfonso Ruiz and Francisca Mendez. She passed away unexpectedly in New York from COVID-19 on May 22, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. Millie lived in Odessa, Florida, where she had retired from the housekeeping department at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Tampa. Millie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She migrated to New York City with her beloved mother and sisters Ana Elba Diaz and Zaida Ayala. The family settled in the Bronx, NY. Millie married Eugenio Sanchez in 1958. That union brought her two cherished children Carmen Rosa Lopez and Daniel Sanchez. Millie's very full life revolved around her two children, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her beloved sisters, brother in laws and her many loving nieces and nephews, all of whom brought her tremendous joy. Millie loved discussing politics, gardening and above all being a spiritual soldier of Christ. Services and internment will be privately held at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home and Holy Sepulcher Cem-etery. We thank all of you who shared in Millie's life and who now share in the sadness of her death. Your prayers, and presence have been received and felt as love in action.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020