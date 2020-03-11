|
FERRARO - Carmen Peter (Butch). Formerly of Inwood, age 80, husband of Mildred Ferraro (Stile) passed away on March 6, 2020. Carmen was born on November 13, 1939 in Far Rockaway, Queens, N.Y. to the late Henry & Mary Ferraro. He was employed at the Hewlett Woodmere School District until 1995 and retired to Hilton Head Island. Carmen left behind his wife Mildred Ferraro and his three children. Anne Marie, Henry and James. He had 9 grandchildren; Richard, John, Andrew, Christopher, Courtney, Conner, Emerson, Jacob and Joseph. He also had 5 great-grandchildren. Dominic, Mark, Landon, Sophie and Palmer. His daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws; Richard, Kimberly and Heidi. Carmen loved playing golf in the sunshine and doing yard work. The family is having a Memorial Service on March 28, 2020, Saturday at 10:45 at St. Anthony's Church in Oceanside N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020