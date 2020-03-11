Home

POWERED BY

Carmen Peter (Butch) Ferraro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Peter (Butch) Ferraro Notice
FERRARO - Carmen Peter (Butch). Formerly of Inwood, age 80, husband of Mildred Ferraro (Stile) passed away on March 6, 2020. Carmen was born on November 13, 1939 in Far Rockaway, Queens, N.Y. to the late Henry & Mary Ferraro. He was employed at the Hewlett Woodmere School District until 1995 and retired to Hilton Head Island. Carmen left behind his wife Mildred Ferraro and his three children. Anne Marie, Henry and James. He had 9 grandchildren; Richard, John, Andrew, Christopher, Courtney, Conner, Emerson, Jacob and Joseph. He also had 5 great-grandchildren. Dominic, Mark, Landon, Sophie and Palmer. His daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws; Richard, Kimberly and Heidi. Carmen loved playing golf in the sunshine and doing yard work. The family is having a Memorial Service on March 28, 2020, Saturday at 10:45 at St. Anthony's Church in Oceanside N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -