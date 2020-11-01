1/
Carmen Quinones
QUINONES-Carmen on October 29, 2020 of Miller Place, LI. Beloved wife of the late Ismael Quinones, Sr. Loving mother of Ileana Perrotta and her husband Ronald, and Ismael Quinones, Jr. and his significant other Noraida. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Cole and her husband Mark, Craig Perrotta and Veronica Perrotta. Adored great grandmother of Aidan, Avery and Aubrey Cole. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, Port Jefferson Station, NY.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
6314730360
