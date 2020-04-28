|
ARGENZIANO - Carmine of Islip, NY on April 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Barbara. Son of the late Rodolfo and Maria. Loving father of Michael (Jen), Lisa Dieumegard (Ted) and Ryan. Cherished grandfather of Chloe, Elizabeth, Michael, Lindsay, Teddy, Connor, Carinn, Gavin and Luke. Devoted brother of Carolina Alinovi and Amelia Barone. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Carmine's family is forever grateful to the staff at the Bristal in Sayville who cared for him and loved him like he was their own. We wish to acknowledge all those who have shown love and support to our family during this journey. A private interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Carmine may contribute to the Carmine Argenziano Baseball Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 491, Deer Park, N.Y. 11729. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020