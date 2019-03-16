|
BICCHETTI - Carmine, age 82, of Port Washington, on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Felicia. Loving father of Pasquale and Giovanna Giunta. Adored grandfather of Joseph Carmine and Michela Marie Giunta. Dear brother of Antonio Bicchetti and Carmela Iannelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Monday and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. Entombment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019