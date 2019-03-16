Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Bicchetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine Bicchetti

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carmine Bicchetti Notice
BICCHETTI - Carmine, age 82, of Port Washington, on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Felicia. Loving father of Pasquale and Giovanna Giunta. Adored grandfather of Joseph Carmine and Michela Marie Giunta. Dear brother of Antonio Bicchetti and Carmela Iannelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Monday and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. Entombment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now