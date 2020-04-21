|
D'ANTONIO - Carmine of Garden City and Breezy Point passed away on March 24, 2020 at his home in the company of his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 28, 1931, the son of Alessandro and Assunta (LoSasso) D'Antonio. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now the NYU Tandon School of Engineering) where he was a distinguished Professor for over 40 years. Carmine did consulting work in his specialty, metals failure analysis, including substantial work for Grumman, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, ConEd, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority, until he was 82 years old. Carmine loved to fish for striped bass. He made his own surfcasting poles and lures. On the beach at Breezy Point while he did his crossword puzzles, there was a constant stream of fishermen walking by who would stop to ask him if he thought there would be fish, when they might come in, and what the signs were telling him. He was also a legendary chef. He spent twenty years cooking and perfecting dishes that his mother and grandmother made, experimenting by taste since these recipes were never written down. He then wrote a cookbook that preserves the history and culture of his Italian family, and distributed a copy to each family member. Carmine loved being surrounded by his family. He is quoted as saying "I am the richest man in the world." He was referring not to money, of course, but to the fact that his entire family lived nearby and got together for holidays, birthdays, and even some made-up holidays. He arranged his schedule to attend every sporting event and activity of his children and grandchildren. Every weekend in the summer was an opportunity to get together at the beach house in Breezy Point. Carmine was married for 66 years to his best friend and the love of his life, Joanne (Hobbs) D'Antonio. He was the beloved father to Thomas, Susan, Stephen, Peter, John, and Joanna; the beloved father-in-law to Patricia, Eileen, Angelique, Ronda, and James; beloved grand- father to Thomas and Lindsey, Nicholas, Thea and William, Kathleen, John, Sarah, Nolan, Andrew, Michael, Kevin, Peter, Scott, Margaret, Anne, Stephen, James, Olivia, Kelly, and Kaila; beloved great grandfather to Madelyn. Carmine was predeceased by his siblings Michael and Adele D'Antonio, Concetta and John Martorano, and Anita and Thomas DeGrazia. He viewed their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as his own. He loved his family with his whole heart. He was full of courage, strength, energy, vitality, and humor. He could build anything. He could fix anything. He could make you laugh until you cried. He lived life to the fullest. There was no other like him. We will miss him and love him forever. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020