1/1
Carmine Flavio Sarro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARRO - Carmine Flavio 91, formerly of Lawrence, NY, passed on July 6, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant SC. He is survived by Filomena (Fay) Marino, his wife of 68 years. Carmine was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star. He was a carpenter/builder for over 50 years, loved the beach, his backyard pizza oven, telling jokes, talking to strangers and most of all his family espec-ially his 5 grandchildren Brian & Alexis Grubel, Ally, Andrew & Scott Baker. He is survived by daughters Patricia Grubel (Arnold), Karen Baker (Andy). Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a future date in NY. If desired please make a donation to Tunnels to Towers Smart Home Program 718-987-1931.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved