SARRO - Carmine Flavio 91, formerly of Lawrence, NY, passed on July 6, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant SC. He is survived by Filomena (Fay) Marino, his wife of 68 years. Carmine was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star. He was a carpenter/builder for over 50 years, loved the beach, his backyard pizza oven, telling jokes, talking to strangers and most of all his family espec-ially his 5 grandchildren Brian & Alexis Grubel, Ally, Andrew & Scott Baker. He is survived by daughters Patricia Grubel (Arnold), Karen Baker (Andy). Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a future date in NY. If desired please make a donation to Tunnels to Towers Smart Home Program 718-987-1931.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store