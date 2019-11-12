|
CARMINE JAMES GALLO 11-12-1928 - 11-4-2013 5 years have passed, I think of you everyday. You are always near and so missed. Thank you for loving me and giving me 62 great years. Our family are all doing very well. You can be very proud. You left us with great memories. We still share stories, laugh and smile. We have our first great- grandchild Christopher. We will tell him about Great Grandpa! Keep watching over us. You are loved and remembered always. Nan & Family XOXOXOX
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019