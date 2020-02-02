Home

SALVATO - Carmine of Glen Cove, NY on February 1st, 2020 age 88. Proprietor of Carmine Salvato's Barber Shop. Beloved husband of Ada. Loving father of Rae Montesano. Dear brother of Christina Cataudo and the late Angelo & Jesse. Proud grandfather of Jenna Martin (John) and Carmine (Kelley). Great-grandfather of Carmine, Christian, Luca, Ryan and Madalaina. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Monday 3-5 & 7-9p.m.. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Tuesday a.m.. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020
