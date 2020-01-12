|
ROMUNO - Carmine V., 90 of Bethpage, on January 10, 2020. Proud Korean war veteran and Grumman Aerospace engineer for 38 years. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loving father of Marilyn Klein (Thomas), Joseph (Deborah), Mary Jo Bella (Frank). Devoted brother of Joseph (Mae) and predeceased by late Frederick (Gloria). Cherished grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of six. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home 234 Broadway Bethpage. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday 10am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church. Burial with military honors at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020