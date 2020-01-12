Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Romuno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine V. Romuno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmine V. Romuno Notice
ROMUNO - Carmine V., 90 of Bethpage, on January 10, 2020. Proud Korean war veteran and Grumman Aerospace engineer for 38 years. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loving father of Marilyn Klein (Thomas), Joseph (Deborah), Mary Jo Bella (Frank). Devoted brother of Joseph (Mae) and predeceased by late Frederick (Gloria). Cherished grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of six. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home 234 Broadway Bethpage. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday 10am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church. Burial with military honors at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -