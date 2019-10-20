|
VITALE Jr. - Carmine on Oct. 19, 2019 of Wantagh, NY. Beloved husband of the late Arline and loving father of Carl (Susan), Cindy (Vincent), Duwe, Richard, Chris (Eva), Carmine and Steven (Tara). Cherished grandfather of 20, and 12 great-grandchildren. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews and loving friend to many. Friends and family may visit Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Wantagh Abbey Inc., 3374 Park Ave., Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 10:15am at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford, NY followed by interment in L.I. National Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019