EHLERS - Carol A. passed away August 10th in Madison Ct. where she lived with her daughter Elizabeth Ehlers Amendola and her family. She passed away peacefully in her own home with her little dog Bingo by her side. She was born October 21, 1928 in Hollis NY and settled in Huntington NY. There with her husband, the late Robert J. Ehlers Sr., raised their five children. She is pre-deceased by her husband and eldest daughter, Suzanne Ehlers Fisher, and two brothers, Wesley Hobson and Richard Hobson. She is survived by her children Robert J. Ehlers of Advance N.C, David Ehlers of Huntington, NY, Thomas Ehlers of Huntington NY and Elizabeth Ehlers Amendola of Madison, CT. In addition her grandchildren include Ashley Burzenski, Tyler Burzenski, Hayley Burzenski, Paige Ehlers, and Brianna Ehlers. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that provided such kind and thoughtful attention over the last several years. Her career centered at the Town of Huntington Senior Citizen program where she helped create Senior Citizen Nutrition Center at the Village Green and became the first Director. She went on to become the Director of the Town of Huntington Senior Citizen Department until her retirement. Her home was always a safe haven for stray dogs, cats, snakes, class bunnies and turtles. At one time a pony even walked through the kitchen for introductions. A private service will be held at The National Cemetery in Calverton New York.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.
