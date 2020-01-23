Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
GAROFALO - Carol A. (nee Bianchini) of N. Massapequa on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank L. for the past 49 years. Loving mother of Frank R. (Jennifer), and Christopher A. (Carrie). Super proud grandma of Olivia, Ashley, and Nate. Proudly retired account clerk for the Town of Oyster Bay Housing Authority for 29 years. Peacefully passed after a long illness. Family and friends can pay their respect at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale Friday 2-4pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Visiting Nurse Service of NY (VNSNY.ORG) or American Diabetes Assoc. (www.diabetes.org) are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 23, 2020
