Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Thomas More RC Church
Hauppauge, NY
MCCRAVE- Carol A. of Hauppauge, NY on July 31, 2019 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Gwen) and Bryan (Terri). Cherished grandmother of Seamus, Owen, Morgan, Brandon, and Callie. Dear sister of Gail DeMarco, Linda Braddish and David Braddish. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM St. Thomas More RC Church Hauppauge. Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 P M and 7-9 P M. www.moloneyfh.com
