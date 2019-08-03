|
MCCRAVE- Carol A. of Hauppauge, NY on July 31, 2019 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Gwen) and Bryan (Terri). Cherished grandmother of Seamus, Owen, Morgan, Brandon, and Callie. Dear sister of Gail DeMarco, Linda Braddish and David Braddish. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM St. Thomas More RC Church Hauppauge. Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 P M and 7-9 P M. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019