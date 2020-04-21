|
BROWN - Carol Ann. With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Carol Brown of RVC, NY. She passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home in Stuart, FL. Carol was born to John and Dorothy (Bichl) Desmond in Rockville Centre in 1943. She attended St. Agnes, where she met the love of her life and made lifelong friends whom she cherished. Carol went on to marry John R. Brown and together they raised five children and shared a beautiful love and life. Carol enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, shopping and spending time with her family. Carol was always dressed to the nines and was an exceptional seamstress. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes. She was an amazing Mother, Nana and friend. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, her two sisters and her brother. She leaves behind her brother John, her children- Patrick, Michael, Carin, Allison and Timothy and eleven grandchildren, as well as a warehouse full of clothing.
