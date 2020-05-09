|
FANUZZI- Carol Ann, passed away on May 6th, 2020 from natural causes. Born in November, 1938, Carol grew up in Jamaica Estates, Queens, and Garden City, N.Y. She was the beloved only child of Nicholas and Inez Chascione. Carol attended Kew Forest School, Trinity College, and St. John's University. She served the community as an educator and then met and married, William G. Fanuzzi, her dear husband who predeceased her. Carol leaves behind four loving daughters, Nicole Fanuzzi, Danielle Meir, Gianna Prime, (Greg) Ghislaine Divino (Joseph). She is survived and will be missed by her grand-children, Liam, Ava, Claire, Michele, Nicholas, Joseph and Christopher, and predeceased by grandson, Matthew. Nurturing her husband and children brought joy to Carol always. Carol has devoted her life to caring for her eldest daughter with Autism. Charities to support people with differing abilities were always near to her heart. In lieu of flowers please send donations to EPIC- Long Island or an Autism organization of your choice.
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020