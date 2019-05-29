|
GILL - Carol Ann (nee Testa) of Bethpage, NY on May 26, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Thomas Gill. Loving mother of Danny Gill and the late Eugene Thomas Gill, Jr. Adored sister of Laura Lacon and her predeceased siblings Charles, John, Anthony, and Edward. Dedicated 25 year member of the Levittown Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiallary and Past President. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:45 am, at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church in Bethpage, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Levittown Ladies Auxiliary (516) 731-5800 or St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church (516) 931-0818. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019