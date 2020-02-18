|
|
LaBorne - Carol Ann, (nee Muller), of West Islip, LI, on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marion LaBorne. Loving daughter of the late Raymond and Jean Muller. Dear sister of Linda Jaworowski, Joyce Austin and Susan Grabhorn. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Wednesday 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020