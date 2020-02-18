Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LaBorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann LaBorne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann LaBorne Notice
LaBorne - Carol Ann, (nee Muller), of West Islip, LI, on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marion LaBorne. Loving daughter of the late Raymond and Jean Muller. Dear sister of Linda Jaworowski, Joyce Austin and Susan Grabhorn. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Wednesday 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -