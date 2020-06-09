PANARELLO - Carol Ann Feb 4, 1938 - Apr 19, 2020. Coronavirus snatched you before we could say good-bye. We wish we could rewind the clock to hug you and say I love you one more time. Mom's thoughts were always of us. So she watches from Heaven's gate to welcome us when we come home. Gone from our sight but she will always be in our hearts. Loving Mother to 4: Donna, Jeanne, Diane, Lori.Devoted Nanny to 5: Gregory, Terrence, Derrick, Veronica and Jonathan. Great grandma to 2: Sophia and Gregory.







