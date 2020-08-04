Carol Bellofatto

BELLOFATTO - Carol, a resident of Old Brookville for over 50 years, passed away on August 3, 2020 after a long and gallant fight against Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony and 3 adoring sons; Jeffrey (Tricia), Michael and Richard and her 3 terrific grandchildren; Alexa, Anthony and Eve. Carol is also survived by her brother Dominic (Anna Marie) and sisters Diane Valente (Dominic) and Emily Bondi (The late Dr. Nate) and many wonderful friends, nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from Cathedral High School and the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing. She immediately began her nursing career as an operating room nurse until she married Anthony in 1969. But "Once a nurse, always a nurse", she was constantly available to tend to the health needs of friends and relatives. She loved baseball (Yankees), football (Giants) and bowling, along with her weekly Mahjong session. Carol was founder and president of the North Shore Bowling League for over 20 years, which raised thousands of dollars for the benefit of the children of AHRC located at their Old Westbury Chapter. Affectionately known as "the scoreboard lady" for the Glenwood Glen Head Little League for over 40 years, she was the first and only woman elected to that league's board of directors. Carol and her enduring smile will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know her and love her. Heaven gained an angel. Visiting, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, Glen Head, NY www.whitting.com
Funeral Mass 10am Friday St. Hyacinth Church, Glen Head, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
.