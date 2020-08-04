1/1
Carol Bellofatto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLOFATTO - Carol, a resident of Old Brookville for over 50 years, passed away on August 3, 2020 after a long and gallant fight against Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony and 3 adoring sons; Jeffrey (Tricia), Michael and Richard and her 3 terrific grandchildren; Alexa, Anthony and Eve. Carol is also survived by her brother Dominic (Anna Marie) and sisters Diane Valente (Dominic) and Emily Bondi (The late Dr. Nate) and many wonderful friends, nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from Cathedral High School and the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing. She immediately began her nursing career as an operating room nurse until she married Anthony in 1969. But "Once a nurse, always a nurse", she was constantly available to tend to the health needs of friends and relatives. She loved baseball (Yankees), football (Giants) and bowling, along with her weekly Mahjong session. Carol was founder and president of the North Shore Bowling League for over 20 years, which raised thousands of dollars for the benefit of the children of AHRC located at their Old Westbury Chapter. Affectionately known as "the scoreboard lady" for the Glenwood Glen Head Little League for over 40 years, she was the first and only woman elected to that league's board of directors. Carol and her enduring smile will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know her and love her. Heaven gained an angel. Visiting, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, Glen Head, NY www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 10am Friday St. Hyacinth Church, Glen Head, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved