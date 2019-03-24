Home

James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Carol Dowd
Carol D. Dowd


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Carol D. Dowd Notice
DOWD - Carol D. (Nee) Koester 84 of No. Massapequa, NY born Feb 22, 1935 passed peacefully March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of George for 63 years. Loving sister of Charles (Sandy), Richard and Laurie (Jack). Cherished Mother of Karen, Richard (Sheryl). Loving Grandmother of James (Colleen) and Jonathan. Loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Forever grateful for the wonderful people that helped us care for her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
