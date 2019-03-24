|
DOWD - Carol D. (Nee) Koester 84 of No. Massapequa, NY born Feb 22, 1935 passed peacefully March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of George for 63 years. Loving sister of Charles (Sandy), Richard and Laurie (Jack). Cherished Mother of Karen, Richard (Sheryl). Loving Grandmother of James (Colleen) and Jonathan. Loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Forever grateful for the wonderful people that helped us care for her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019