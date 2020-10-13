1/1
Carol Ebron
1942 - 2020
EBRON - Carol (nee Carruthers) passed away on 10/6/2020 after battling a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on 6/26/1942, she was a longtime resident of Hempstead and Uniondale. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, William and her children Charles (Laurie) and William (Virginia Major). Also survived by grandchildren Anthony (Roxann), Tiffany, Christopher; great grand-children Jihad, Anthony, Taina Jai; sister Susan Jones; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carol graduated from Hempstead High School in 1960, worked as a teacher's aide in Hempstead Schools and then worked at Hempstead Public Library for 47 years. She was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Hempstead and Grace Lutheran Church in Uniondale. An avid reader and cook, she loved quilting, scrapbooking, traveling, and family gatherings. Family to receive friends at Cecere Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, NY on Fri., Oct. 16th from 2-4pm, 6-8pm with religious services at 8pm. Burial will be 10am on Sat., Oct. 17th at Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
OCT
16
Service
08:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
OCT
17
Burial
10:00 AM
Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead
