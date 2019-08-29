Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Wantagh, NY
FALCO - Carol A. formerly of Astoria and Valley Stream, on August 27, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving mother of Jennifer Ackermann (Fred) and Robert (Lisa). Adored grandmother of Diana, Grace, Nicholas, and James. Cherished sister of Kay "Sissy" and Edward. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019
