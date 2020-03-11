Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
inelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
View Map

Carol Gabrinowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Gabrinowitz Notice
GABRINOWITZ - Carol (nee Zirk), on March 7, 2020. Proudly raised on a farm on New South Road in Hicksville. She moved to Bethpage, where she remained a longtime resident for more than 60 years. Loving wife of the late Walter Gabrinowitz. Devoted mother of Joyce (Pete) and Walter (Laura). Cherished grandmother of Julia, Steven and Kyle. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY on Thursday 2-5 and 7-10 pm. Family meeting at the funeral home 9 am Friday. Graveside Service to follow, 10:30am Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -