GABRINOWITZ - Carol (nee Zirk), on March 7, 2020. Proudly raised on a farm on New South Road in Hicksville. She moved to Bethpage, where she remained a longtime resident for more than 60 years. Loving wife of the late Walter Gabrinowitz. Devoted mother of Joyce (Pete) and Walter (Laura). Cherished grandmother of Julia, Steven and Kyle. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY on Thursday 2-5 and 7-10 pm. Family meeting at the funeral home 9 am Friday. Graveside Service to follow, 10:30am Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020