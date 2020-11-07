HAVEKOTTE - Carol on Nov. 5, 2020, age 88, of Oyster Bay Cove, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Jill Lusto (Michael), Christopher (Lisa), and Gail Molloy (John). Proud grandmother of Mikey, Robyn, Brian, Danielle (Justin Scalfani), Sabrina, Matthew, Mark, Marisa, Taylor and Jaidyn. Cherished great grandmother of Kailyn. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Monday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com