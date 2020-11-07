1/
Carold Havekotte
HAVEKOTTE - Carol on Nov. 5, 2020, age 88, of Oyster Bay Cove, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Jill Lusto (Michael), Christopher (Lisa), and Gail Molloy (John). Proud grandmother of Mikey, Robyn, Brian, Danielle (Justin Scalfani), Sabrina, Matthew, Mark, Marisa, Taylor and Jaidyn. Cherished great grandmother of Kailyn. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Monday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
NOV
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Dominic RC Chapel
