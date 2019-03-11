|
|
McCONIE - Carol Jean peacefully on March 10, 2019, age 76, of Bayville, NY. Devoted wife of James for 58 years. Loving mother of Jim (Teresa), John (Kerry), Jeff (Kelly), Jay (Bernadette), and the late Jerry. Dear sister of Richard Oakes and the late Jack Oakes. Proud grandmother of John, Colleen, Logan, Hunter, Skye, Kristen and Michael. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019