|
|
JECKLIN - Carol of Glen Cove, NY passed away peacefully on Oct. 18 at the age of 87. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry P. Jecklin, Sr. She is survived by her children Harry, Jr. (Angela) and Charles (Laura). Also survived by her sister JoAnne, her grandchildren; Charles, Jr., (Brittany), Jaimie, Brian, Allison; one great-grandson Greyson and many cousins. Carol's true passions were golfing, gardening and spending time with her beloved dog Gio. She will truly be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019