KELLY - Carol Lynn, age 81, of Powder Springs, Georgia, found peace on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Mrs. Kelly was born in Amsterdam, New York on January 7, 1938, and was raised on Long Island, New York. She and her late husband, Roger Kelly, raised their family in East Setauket, New York, and retired to Ocala, Florida in 2003. In 2014, Mrs. Kelly moved to Powder Springs, Georgia to be closer to some of her children. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, watching movies, cooking and dining out. She was a talented quilter, knitter and seamstress. She loved the beach and after retirement traveled extensively. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and was a member of St. James Church. Mrs. Kelly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Kelly is survived by her three daughters Kathleen (Stephen) Kelly- Miata of Huntington, NY, Megan Kelly of Atlanta, GA, Deirdre (Jim) Kelly-Potvin of Kennesaw, GA, four grandchildren, Nicholas Miata, Katherine Miata, Sarah Potvin and Maura Potvin, and one brother, Charles Ginevan of Gainesville, FL. Arrangements are being finalized for a memorial service in the metro-Atlanta area in August, and an interment will take place on Long Island, NY, in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol Kelly's memory to PBS Foundation or Wellstar Tranquility Hospice at Cobb Hospital. Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019