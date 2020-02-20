|
KUSKOWSKI - Carol Ann of Tower Lakes, IL formerly of East Northport, NY, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on November 30, 1934 on Long Island, NY to the late Edwin and Madeleine Carbery. On December 28, 1957, Carol married Len in Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y; they celebrated 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2006. Carol will be deeply missed by her five children, Barbara (Bill) Cordts of East Northport, NY, Janet (David) Blake of Tower Lakes, Leonard J. Jr. (Anne) Kuskowski of Chesapeake, VA, Mary (Tony) Magro of Tower Lakes and John Kuskowski of Deer Park, NY; 13 grandchildren, Billy (Stef), Brian (Jamie), James and Tommy Cordts, Jacqueline, Steven and Alexander Blake, Caroline, Olivia, and Leo Kuskowski, and A.J., Julie and Gina Magro;4 great- grand- children, Logan and Brody, Blake and Taylor; her brother, Bill Carbery; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edwin (Lois) Carbery, Joan (George) Dery, and Eileen Carbery. Visiting Sunday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at Nolan Funeral Home, funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020