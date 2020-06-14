Carol Lee (Hahn) Averell
AVERELL - Carol Lee (nee HAHN) 84, of Panther Valley, Hackettstown, NJ was embraced by her heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Carol completed her life journey at home under hospice care with the support of her daughters. Born in Freeport, NY and graduated Freeport High. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Herbert J Averell Jr., and two older brothers, Ralph and Kenneth Hahn. They began married life as dairy farmers in West Winfield, NY, returned to Copiague, Long Island and ultimately raised their family in Islip Terrace. After retirement, they moved to northern NJ. Carol's ambitious work life included many entrepreneurial ventures and employment positions. She lived a purpose filled life, engaged in activism, community service & volun-teerism. Carol & Herb valued fun filled activities with family; and fostered extended family bonds through visits and travels. She was an inspirational, supportive mother, instilling a "can do anything" attitude in her girls. A remarkable woman - strong, fair and good hearted. She is survived by her three daughters, Joanne Mausling, Susan Westfield, Linda Wancho - their husbands, grandchildren, great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews. The family will host a celebration of her life at a future date. Donations may be made to: Heritage Foundation heritage.org or Catholic Charities. www.catholiccharitiesusa.org



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
