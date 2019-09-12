|
MONAHAN - Carol M. of Glen Cove, NY on Sept. 10, 2019. Beloved mother of Bob Monahan (Sally), Maureen von der Esch (Gary), Eileen Monahan, Tom Monahan (Kim), Kevin Monahan (Darcy) and Carol Luzynski (Joe). She is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters; and her dear brother Joe Rizzo. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 9 am Sat. at Church of St. Rocco, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Contributions may be made to the Mill Neck Foundation www.millneck.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019