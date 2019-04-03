Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
PAPSCO - Carol-Noel G., 90, of Lloyd Harbor, on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Pamela Castellano (Robert), Paul, Wendy Bowman (Casper), Geoffrey, Gregory (Rorie) and Donielle Dowd (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Allison, Katherine, Maureen, Victoria, William, Nicole, Emmett, Zachary and Ian. Dear sister of Gwen Williams (George). Carol was born in Chicago, IL on Christmas Day in 1928. She received a B.A. in Chemistry from Louisiana College and earned a Masters in English at Syracuse University. It was while a student at Syracuse she met her husband, Robert, and they married in August, 1952. She worked as a chemist and lab technician at Bell Labs and later oversaw the Licensing division for Suffolk County Consumer Affairs. Carol had a passion for books and history, was a world traveler, enjoyed gourmet cooking and was a devoted Anglophile and cat lover. And perhaps one of her proudest moments was as a winning contestant on "Jeopardy"; a show she faithfully watched all her life. Carol was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend and will be greatly missed. Visitation Friday, April 5th 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6th at 9:15 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019
