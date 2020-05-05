Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR- Carol, passed away on April 19, 2020. Born in 1939 in Glendale, New York, Carol Crothers, as she was then known, attended Jamaica Vocational High School. She married John O'Connor in 1958. After the birth of their daughter, Kathleen, they moved to Bellmore, New York. Years later, after John had passed, she worked for GEICO Insurance Company in Woodbury, New York. After retirement, she moved to Bayville, New York. Carol is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Fioretti, son-in-law, Thomas Fioretti and her granddaughter, Talia Fioretti, who was her sunshine and brought so much joy to her life.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -