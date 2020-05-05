|
O'CONNOR- Carol, passed away on April 19, 2020. Born in 1939 in Glendale, New York, Carol Crothers, as she was then known, attended Jamaica Vocational High School. She married John O'Connor in 1958. After the birth of their daughter, Kathleen, they moved to Bellmore, New York. Years later, after John had passed, she worked for GEICO Insurance Company in Woodbury, New York. After retirement, she moved to Bayville, New York. Carol is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Fioretti, son-in-law, Thomas Fioretti and her granddaughter, Talia Fioretti, who was her sunshine and brought so much joy to her life.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020