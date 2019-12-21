|
WHITE - Carol Regina of Hicksville on December 20, 2019. Member of Catholic Daughters and Joseph Barry Columbiettes. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Joseph (Cathy), James (Suzanne), Jerome, John, and Jeffrey. Dear sister of Michael and Charles. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 2. Friends may call Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Monday 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019