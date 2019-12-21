Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius R.C. Church
Carol Regina White Notice
WHITE - Carol Regina of Hicksville on December 20, 2019. Member of Catholic Daughters and Joseph Barry Columbiettes. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Joseph (Cathy), James (Suzanne), Jerome, John, and Jeffrey. Dear sister of Michael and Charles. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 2. Friends may call Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Monday 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Holy Rood Cemetery.
