Carol Roth Blieberg

Carol Roth Blieberg Notice
BLIEBERG - Carol Roth (89), of Islip Terrace (formerly of Islip), died on February 6th at home surrounded by family. Carol loved her job as an elementary school teacher in the East Islip School District for 25 years. Carol is survived by her three sons Peter (Gabrielle), Jon (Michelle) and Wynn (Doreen). Also survived by her loving brother Mort, many nieces and nephews and seven grandchildren: Jesse, Derek, Lee (Claire), Alec (Kate), Amanda, Michael, Emily and great-grandaughter Taylor Jean. A graveside service will be held Sunday at Beth Moses Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2020
