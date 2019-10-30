Home

SAWYERS - Carol October 26, 2019, Carol Sawyers, 84 of Dix Hills, NY passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Sawyers. Loving mother to Joseph E. Sawyers and his wife, Andrea of Stony Brook, NY and Ken Sawyers and his wife, Shay of Holliston, MA. Grandmother to Olivia, Emma, and Lily Sawyers; sister to Arlene Amann of Spokane, WA and brother to Wes Bullock of Dover, NJ. Carol enjoyed her time at St. Joseph's College where she was Director of Student Services from the mid 80s thru late 90s. She was an active member at the Colleges Clare Rose Playhouse appearing in many perfor- mances throughout her time there including Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Sisters Rosensweig, and Lost in Yonkers to name a few. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to: Clare Rose Playhouse, 155 W Roe Blvd, Patchogue, NY 11772
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019
