Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home
111-02 Atlantic Ave
Queens, NY 11419
(718) 849-0785
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Spiess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Spiess

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carol Spiess Notice
SPIESS - Carol (formerly of Richmond Hill). Devoted wife to Ted, who preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her loving children Diana Campbell and her husband Mark, Michele Kilcullen, Tedd Spiess, Tracey Waddell and her husband Matt, and her loving grandchildren, Devin, John, and Chris Kilcullen, Abigal and Aiden Campbell, Autumn, Meadow and Skye Waddell who will miss her very much. Loving sister of Mike Killeen and Wife Rosemary, Patricia Rutherford, the late Vincent Killeen. Sister-in-law of Virginia Cesario. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends. Reposing Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home, At-lantic Avenue at 111 Street, Richmond HIll. Mass Thursday 10:30 A.M. St. Benedict Joseph Labre R.C. Church. Visiting Today 5-9 P.M.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now