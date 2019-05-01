|
SPIESS - Carol (formerly of Richmond Hill). Devoted wife to Ted, who preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her loving children Diana Campbell and her husband Mark, Michele Kilcullen, Tedd Spiess, Tracey Waddell and her husband Matt, and her loving grandchildren, Devin, John, and Chris Kilcullen, Abigal and Aiden Campbell, Autumn, Meadow and Skye Waddell who will miss her very much. Loving sister of Mike Killeen and Wife Rosemary, Patricia Rutherford, the late Vincent Killeen. Sister-in-law of Virginia Cesario. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends. Reposing Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home, At-lantic Avenue at 111 Street, Richmond HIll. Mass Thursday 10:30 A.M. St. Benedict Joseph Labre R.C. Church. Visiting Today 5-9 P.M.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019