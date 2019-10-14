|
SWIACKI-Carol nee Galasieski of Port Washington, NY on October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving and devoted mother of Carol Convey (Kevin), Daniel (Karyn), Dennis, Kenneth, Robert, Peter (Diane), and Jon. Cherished Grammy of Katie, and Natalie. Dear sister of Martin, Jo-Anne and the late Adele. Carol was a woman of tremendous faith. The mother of 7, she imparted many a word of wisdom, encouragement and support. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Carol was a respected long time member of the P.W. Firemedic Co. #1. She was loved dearly and we will never forget her strength, courage and heart. WLYFHTTMAB Allofus Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. F.H., 128 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050 Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to @ www.st.jude.org or to Good Shepherd Hospice at www.goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 14, 2019