LIGUORI - Carolann passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer. Carol served 27 years for the NYPD and was a 9/11 First Responder. She retired in 2010. During the course of her career she was a very active Police Officer and accumulated almost 400 arrests. Carol is survived by her fiance Chris Aramini, brothers Nick Liguori and John Liguori, brother-in-law Paul Carroll, and niece Gabriella Liguori. Viewing will be held Monday and Tuesday at Moloney's Funeral Home in Ronkonkoma www.maloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020