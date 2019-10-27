Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole O'Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole E. O'Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole E. O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN - Carole E. longtime resident of Old Westbury, NY in her 82nd year, on October 24, 2019. Owner of Flowers by Carole Florist Shop in Westbury. Beloved wife of (late) Kevin. Loving mother of Erin (Barry), (late) Colleen, (late) Kevin Jr. and (late) Terence. Dear sister of Gail Herber (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Colleen and James. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Carole's family would appreciate donations in her memory to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation @ www.cff.org, Lustgarten Foundation @ www.lustgarten.org, or to Holy Child Academy, 25 Store Hill Rd., Old Westbury, NY 11568. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now