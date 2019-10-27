|
O'SULLIVAN - Carole E. longtime resident of Old Westbury, NY in her 82nd year, on October 24, 2019. Owner of Flowers by Carole Florist Shop in Westbury. Beloved wife of (late) Kevin. Loving mother of Erin (Barry), (late) Colleen, (late) Kevin Jr. and (late) Terence. Dear sister of Gail Herber (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Colleen and James. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Carole's family would appreciate donations in her memory to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation @ www.cff.org, Lustgarten Foundation @ www.lustgarten.org, or to Holy Child Academy, 25 Store Hill Rd., Old Westbury, NY 11568. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019