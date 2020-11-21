EBERLEIN - Carol Elise (nee Gedamke) passed away in her Florida residence November 13, 2020. Carol faced many challenges but always found joy in life. She was an avid golfer, swimmer, lover of sunsets and live music. She lived life to the fullest. She leaves behind her beloved husband Leonard who she loved fiercely, and sister, Ellen. She was a stepmother to three sons and their beautiful wives. She was Oma to nine young adults, favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews and her life was blessed by her amazing friends. She had a long satisfying career. She was a teacher, assistant principal, social worker, NYFD 911 counselor and transplant coordinator. Due to Covid, a celebration of her life will be held at a later time and date to be determined. Please consider donations in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
