Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Carole Fessler

Carole Fessler Notice
FESSLER - Carole of Franklin Square, on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Fessler Jr. Loving Mother of Robin Warcholak, Tammi Marino (Al) and Robert Fessler (Cristina). Devoted Grandmother to TJ, Tyler, Amanda, Brooke and Paige. Dear sister of Doug Howell (Donna), Donald Howell (Yuriko), and the late Richard Howell (Debbie). Cherished cousin to John Harris (Sherry), Bob Harris (Becky), and sister-in-law to Lynn Garvey. Awesome Aunt and friend to many. Memorial Service August 17, 2019 at Charles J O'Shea Funeral Home, Wantagh, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019
