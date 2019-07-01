Newsday Notices
Carole Fitzpatrick Notice
FITZPATRICK - Carole T., C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Joseph Augusta, at Maria Re-gina Residence on Friday, June 28, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Carole T. Fitzpatrick is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 1, 2019
