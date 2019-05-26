Home

KINSEY - Carole Ann passed away on May 5th, after being hospitalized in Orlando, FL. She and her husband, Robert Kinsey, had gone to Disney World for what would have been their forty sixth visit. She leaves behind her sister, Kate Gooding, brother, John Wieland, children, Cathie Huelsbeck and Tom Gissel- brecht, and stepchildren, Kim Kinsey and Mark Kinsey. She has four grandchildren; Alyssa Heulsbeck, Allyson Kinsey, Kristin Huelsbeck, and Evan Kinsey. After retiring from Allstate, she voluntered as a cook for Inn Friendship and supported Christ Episcopal Church in many capacities. She enjoyed many cruises and other vacations with her loving husband, Bob. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Bellport, NY at 5 pm on June 9, 2019.
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
