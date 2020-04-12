|
|
MASCIOLI - Carole (Collins) ascended into Heaven on April 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Anthony, her children Anthony Jr., Michael and Lisa and her beautiful granddaughter Kaitlyn. Carole graduated from Bishop McDonald H.S. in 1961, then went to work at Metropolitan Insurance. In 1964 Carole had her first date with her true love Anthony at the World's Fair in Queens. They later married in 1967. Carole loved everyone and everyone loved her. She had a heart of gold and was a loving, caring and giving person. She never missed the opportunity to make a new friend. Carole loved to travel to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with her close friends. She loved her dinners with the "Gang". Her husband Anthony loved her dearly and she was the love of his life. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Carole's name to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via www.pancan.org/
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020